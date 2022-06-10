ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Grammy award winner to perform at Waterfront Blues Festival

By Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are three weeks away from the start of the Waterfront Blues Festival and a Grammy award winner is slated to perform.

Singer Judith Hill has performed with several legendary artists, including Michael Jackson, Prince and Josh Groban.

“I’m a huge fan of many of the artists performing and some of them are friends of mine,” Hill said. “I’ve always been deeply connected to blues music and it’s a big part of my music. So, I feel very honored and excited to be surrounded and in a community with other blues lovers and really celebrating the music.”

“The Voice” favorite was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.” The film is about back-up singers behind some of the greatest musical artists of the 20th century.

