As we prepare for another opening, seafood restaurants have become more than a norm here in Kalamazoo. We have seen Tangy Crab, Kiki's Crab and Fries, and Crafty Crab join the likes of H prime Chop House Seafood and Steakhouse and Red Lobster as some of the top seafood restaurants in town. Sure there are tons of other places in town that you can get seafood, but these get some extra love for their crab leg options, and now there is some new competition upon the horizon.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO