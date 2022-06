A Fatality collision occurred sometime during the early morning hours of June 12th, on N0280 RD, approximately 1 mile south of Boise City, OK in Cimarron county. A 2003 Chevrolet pickup being driven by Jonathan Manuel Aguilar,29 of Boise City, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle, departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected, then re-entered the roadway. The pickup then departed the roadway left again, and rolled three and one-half times and Aguilar was ejected. He was Pronounced dead at the scene.

BOISE CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO