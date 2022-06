Tonight, the City of Hoquiam will hold a workshop along with the City Council meeting to discuss color and design options for the historic Olympic Stadium. The public is invited to view a workshop on the ongoing project at the stadium that involves structural repairs, construction of a new ADA accessible restroom at the main entrance and replacement of the cedar shingles along Cherry Street and at the main entryway.

HOQUIAM, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO