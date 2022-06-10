ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Kissed Madonna Like It Was 2003 at Her Wedding

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
Husband Sam Asghari wasn’t the only person Britney Spears kissed on her wedding day. The pop star seized the moment to recreate her onstage kiss...

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
Lizzo Slammed for Using ‘Ableist Slur’ in New Song ‘Grrrls’

Lizzo has been criticized for using an ableist slur in the lyrics of her new tune “Grrrls.” In the opening verse of the the song, which dropped Friday, Lizzo sings: “Hold my bag bitch (girls) / Hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.” In the U.K., the word “spaz” is considered to be a slur derived from the word “spastic” and is much more offensive than its typical use in the U.S., where it’s used as synonymous with “freaking out.” But the term has been condemned by disability advocates around the world and Lizzo’s use of it has been met with anger online. “My disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” disability advocate Hannah Diviney wrote in a tweet tagging Lizzo. “‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”
MUSIC
Will Smith Plots Post-Slap Comeback: Report

On Day 77 of the The Slap, it was reported that Will Smith is working on a career move big enough to get him back on the big screen and into people’s hearts once again: a sequel to I Am Legend. According to The Sun, Smith “remains attached” to a sequel script currently being written. “The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers,” a source said, “but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.” His company, Westbrook Studios, is still set to produce the film, according to the source. After striding onto the Oscars stage to slap host Chris Rock for making fun of wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair in March, Smith had categorically retreated from the limelight, calling his own behavior “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” He was banned from the Oscars for the next decade, and a number of his high-profile projects fell apart in the fallout, including Netflix’s Fast and Loose and Bright 2. But at least one other Smith-led vehicle remained on track as of last month, with Sony boss Tom Rothman refusing to kill Bad Boys 4, saying it remained in development. “The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point,” The Sun’s source said, “and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.”
MOVIES
