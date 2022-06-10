Britney Spears Kissed Madonna Like It Was 2003 at Her Wedding

On Day 77 of the The Slap, it was reported that Will Smith is working on a career move big enough to get him back on the big screen and into people’s hearts once again: a sequel to I Am Legend. According to The Sun, Smith “remains attached” to a sequel script currently being written. “The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers,” a source said, “but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.” His company, Westbrook Studios, is still set to produce the film, according to the source. After striding onto the Oscars stage to slap host Chris Rock for making fun of wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair in March, Smith had categorically retreated from the limelight, calling his own behavior “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” He was banned from the Oscars for the next decade, and a number of his high-profile projects fell apart in the fallout, including Netflix’s Fast and Loose and Bright 2. But at least one other Smith-led vehicle remained on track as of last month, with Sony boss Tom Rothman refusing to kill Bad Boys 4, saying it remained in development. “The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point,” The Sun’s source said, “and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.”

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO