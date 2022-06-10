Man’s Death After Struggle with Santa Rosa Police Ruled Homicide

A 22-year-old man from Cotati is behind bars on suspicion of DUI and hit and run in Petaluma. Police say the man was driving under the influence of drugs late Saturday night when he hit a pedestrian, then a car, a pole, and a tree. The driver, Evan Weise, was allegedly speeding when he hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, then drove off. He came to a stop after hitting the other objects. Police say witnesses tried to render aid to the suspect, but he punched one of them. He then refused to cooperate with police and kicked an officer who was trying to restrain him as well. The pedestrian who was hit was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO