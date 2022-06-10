ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man’s Death After Struggle with Santa Rosa Police Ruled Homicide

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of a man who died following a struggle with Santa Rosa police last November has been ruled a homicide. But, it’s...

www.ksro.com

Nichole Medow
2d ago

they better be held accountable for Christ sakes they are supposed to serve and PROTECT but consider the cop involved it doesn't surprise me that someone died

ksro.com

Driver Arrested in Petaluma After Suspected DUI and Hit and Run

A 22-year-old man from Cotati is behind bars on suspicion of DUI and hit and run in Petaluma. Police say the man was driving under the influence of drugs late Saturday night when he hit a pedestrian, then a car, a pole, and a tree. The driver, Evan Weise, was allegedly speeding when he hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, then drove off. He came to a stop after hitting the other objects. Police say witnesses tried to render aid to the suspect, but he punched one of them. He then refused to cooperate with police and kicked an officer who was trying to restrain him as well. The pedestrian who was hit was hospitalized but is expected to survive.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 dead in San Jose murder suicide: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police said three people are dead after a shooting in San Jose. The homicides happened in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. When they arrived they found two men and one woman shot, and all were pronounced...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Man Threatens Petaluma Restaurant Employee With Knife; Flees into Petaluma River

A San Diego man has been arrested after threatening a restaurant employee and fleeing into the Petaluma River. On Saturday night, an employee at a restaurant at the intersection of East Washington and Kentucky Street called Petaluma Police after an employee was threatened by a man with a large knife. The suspect fled after the employee managed to shut the front door and lock it. Police caught up to him as he neared the dead end of C Street. But then the man jumped into the Petaluma River, knife still in hand. Police followed him down the river and a rescue boat removed him from the water after he was exhausted from swimming. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Earl Collins of San Diego, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.
PETALUMA, CA
kymkemp.com

Misdemeanor Warrant Leads to Willits Duo Getting Arrested for Meth

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-11-2022 at about 10:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a male subject in...
WILLITS, CA
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Domestic Dispute Leaves 3 Dead After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roseville's Sunsplash, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a water park in Roseville Saturday night, authorities said. The assault happened at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash around 7 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said. The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utility worker stabbed in neck

Nicanor Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a utility worker by stabbing him in the neck in South San Francisco, the police there said Saturday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teen Girl Suffers Collapsed Lung Following Pellet Gun Attack in San Jose

A 15-year-old girl is in intensive care after a pellet gun attack in San Jose. It happened as she was walking near Valley Fair Mall. Gianna Vitarelli is currently in pediatric intensive care at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with a collapsed lung. She told NBC Bay Area Sunday that she’s disheartened someone would shoot her with a pellet gun.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple shooting leaves 3 dead in San Jose

Police in San Jose said they are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning that left two men and a woman dead. The scene is being investigated as a murder suicide, according to authorities.
SAN JOSE, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Probation Officer’s Suit Alleges Domestic Abuse by Her Fiancé, the Current Ukiah Police Chief, and Retaliation by Her Mendocino County Bosses

Five years after filing a lawsuit against Mendocino County and her ex-boyfriend, Amanda Carley will have a chance to make her case in court. Carley is suing the county, the probation department, her boss at the time, and Noble Waidelich, who is now the chief of the Ukiah Police Department. At a hearing on Friday morning, Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Jeanine Nadel granted Carley’s request for a jury trial, scheduled to begin on September 26 of this year.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

