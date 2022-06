TROY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troy University announced plans to hold tuition steady for Fall 2022, and is retaining a cost structure that’s unique in higher education. Originally introduced ahead of the Fall 2021 term, the University’s Clear Cost Plan established a single tuition rate for all students whether online or in-person; the lone variance depends on the level of study: undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral. The plan also did away with several fees, including lab fees, registration fees, course fees, and recreation fees, to name a few.

TROY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO