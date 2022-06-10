ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Train derailment near Columbia Nitrogen Road, Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment .

The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta.

No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released.

CSX Officials released the following statement:

Early this morning, a CSX train derailed approximately 12 – 15 empty railcars at our yard in Augusta, GA. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. CSX and its contractors are developing a recovery plan to safely restore the area. The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

CSX

Traffic is flowing smoothly.

WRDW-TV

2 more young men mourned as Augusta confronts stubborn crime surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s two latest slaying victims are being mourned at the start of what could be a very deadly summer if a surge in shootings continues. An uptick in shootings and other violent crimes has left a trial of deaths and injuries across the CSRA since mid-April, striking bigger cities and small towns alike. The latest deadly shootings happened early Sunday in Augusta, leaving two young men dead:
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Aiken County wreck identified

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a wreck in Beech Island, at Atomic Road (S.C. Highway 125) and Augusta Road (S.C. Highway 421), according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Ronald M. Maxey, 63, of Waynesboro, Ga. He was pronounced dead on...
wgac.com

Two Homicides Overnight in Richmond County

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two shootings overnight in Richmond County. The first was. reported at 10th and Broad Streets where 21- year- old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m. The second shooting...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

