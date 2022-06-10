North Carolina man killed in armed confrontation with deputies, sheriff’s office says

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County man who was suffering from a “mental episode” was shot and killed in an armed confrontation with deputies early Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a man was suffering from a mental episode and was armed with a rifle while walking down Highway 27.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived on the scene and located the armed man, identified as Curtis Roy Young of Cameron, between Poderosa Road and Highway 24 near the Dollar General, the sheriff’s office said.

“Attempts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful and ultimately led to an officer involved shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Young was taken to the hospital where he died.

CBS 17’s Justin Moore talked to one of Young’s friends.

She said he was a kind and loving person who also battled mental illness.

“I could tell yesterday that he wasn’t feeling like his normal self,” Young’s friend, Danielle Harding, said. “He was a little bit on the shakier side. He said, ‘I don’t feel right, but I know this will pass’.”

The deputies involved in the shooting were identified as Sgt. J. Knight and Deputy I. Das – neither deputy was injured in the incident.

Knight and Das are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.