The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on Sunday and it's the second of six road races on the NASCAR schedule this season. Road racing has become a point of emphasis for the sport in recent years and it's been much to the benefit of young stars like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports teammates both had multiple road wins on their way to winning the NASCAR Cup Series championships in the last two seasons. Now they'll be eager to get back to Sonoma to continue their title pursuit in 2022. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO