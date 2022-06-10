Miami Dade County Proposed Solid Waste Fee Increase for this Year

Mayor Cunningham joins 25 Mayors nationwide, including 4 officials from Miami-Dade County, at the American Flood Coalition Mayors Summit on Flooding and Sea Level Rise. During the summit, our leaders will discuss local challenges concerning flooding and will share strategies to address flooding nationwide. It will be a week of learning and exploring innovative solutions to flood mitigation. “I am excited to bring back what I learn to my community of Palmetto Bay”, said Mayor Cunningham. Below from left to right are Mayor Lago of Coral Gables, Mayor Cunningham of Palmetto Bay, Mayor Meerbott of Cutler Bay, and Mayor Latham of North Bay Village.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO