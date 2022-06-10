ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami Dade County Proposed Solid Waste Fee Increase for this Year

By Community News Releases
 8 days ago

The Miami Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management has experienced an increase in operational and personnel costs associated with service delivery. An increase in customer fees...

Working For You!

Mayor Cunningham joins 25 Mayors nationwide, including 4 officials from Miami-Dade County, at the American Flood Coalition Mayors Summit on Flooding and Sea Level Rise. During the summit, our leaders will discuss local challenges concerning flooding and will share strategies to address flooding nationwide. It will be a week of learning and exploring innovative solutions to flood mitigation. “I am excited to bring back what I learn to my community of Palmetto Bay”, said Mayor Cunningham. Below from left to right are Mayor Lago of Coral Gables, Mayor Cunningham of Palmetto Bay, Mayor Meerbott of Cutler Bay, and Mayor Latham of North Bay Village.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Coral Gables News

Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Get Ready for Homestead’s Annual “Race to the 4th!” Independence Day Bash

WHAT: Race to the 4th! Independence Day Celebration. WHERE: Homestead-Miami Speedway 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035. What do you get when you mix kids’ activities, food trucks, live music, and show stopping fireworks? The City of Homestead’s annual “Race to the 4th” event! The exciting spectacle is returning to its traditional format on Monday, July 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM at the Homestead Miami Speedway located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Be Strong International Completes First Community Leadership Training Cohort

Community Leaders Graduate, Receive Seed Money, and are Awarded with Certificates of Recognition at The Board of County Commissioners Meeting. Be Strong International held a free eight weeklong leadership training program. This free. program consisted of over 25 participants from Districts 8 and 9. The program was available to community...
MIAMI, FL

