Walkabout Tremont returns Friday with music, art and food

The summer months have arrived and a featured event in Northeast Ohio is back.

After a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walkabout Tremont returns Friday evening featuring music, art, and food in a fun and festive outdoor setting.

“Walkabout treatment started in 2016. It was the old art walk that we turned into Walkabout Tremont,” said Brad Hauber, a volunteer with the Walkabout Tremont organization.

The regular event happens on the second Friday of every month. Visitors will be greeted with art galleries featuring different artists from inside and outside the Tremont neighborhood. This month, Jonah Jacobs is featured inside the Kaiser Gallery.

“My material choice is mostly cardboard,” said Jacobs. “You’ll see toilet paper tubes, paper towel tubes, anything you can find around the house, stuff people throw out.”

Jacobs' work involves helps bring beauty to what otherwise might go unnoticed in a technique called “up cycling.”

“Up-cycle is usually when you take something that most people are considered trash and you give it a new life,” Jacobs said. “You make it into something more valuable than what it was before you found it.”

Having artists like Jacobs at the event gives a new-age twist on the old art walk. It also provides an easy point of entry for anyone who isn’t familiar with the vibrant Cleveland art scene.

“I want to make art accessible,” said Tanya Kaiser, curator of the Kaiser Gallery. “I want to show people who would never feel comfortable in a gallery that this is okay, this is your space. You know, we're inclusive.”

Since the pandemic interrupted life as we know it two years ago, local businesses and artists have felt the full force of the storm. Having events like Walkabout Tremont return shows there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Once walkabout started again, the life just came right back into this neighborhood,” Kaiser said. “It's so great to see people out and about, to see, you know, life resume. And so many great businesses benefit from this, too.”

Walkabout Tremont is from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10 along Professor Avenue and the surrounding streets in Tremont. The event is free for guests to attend.

