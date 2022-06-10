ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Incidents In Winnebago County

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources are reporting multiple shooting incidents. SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Earlier this morning, a 51-year-old...

rockfordscanner.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation on Rockford’s Johnston Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Johnston Avenue, just southwest of Auburn and Central. The victim is expected to be okay. Investigators went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. According to police, witnesses said they saw two men […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim Overnight In Rockford

At approximately 2:15 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Houghton Street for a stabbing victim. Upon arrival one male, possibly a juvenile, was said to have been stabbed in his leg with a steak knife. He was transported to a local hospital with non life...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Suspect For Multiple Burglaries

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m., Rockford Police. detectives observed a suspect from recent burglaries in the 1200 block of North Crest Drive. The suspect, Tyrone Carter, was observed walking from a residence and entering his vehicle. Detectives followed the vehicle as it drove into a cul-de-sac...
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the deaths of 46-year-old Ali Jabali of Joliet and his passenger 55-year-old Gustavo A. Loustaunau Orosa, a resident of Braidwood. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene following a vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Route 53 was shut down until about 9 p.m.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Multiple Ambulances Needed

Where: 1600 block of 23rd St or 23rd St and 16th Ave. At approximately 8:55 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1600 block of 23rd Street for a rollover accident. This was described a two vehicle accident with one vehicle ending up on its roof while the other remained on all four tires.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side

ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday June 13th, the Water Division will be repairing the. water service in the 800 block of Montague St. Montague St will be closed at West St. to all traffic going westbound. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to use an...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for two suspects wanted for homicide in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide in the Lake View neighborhood. In a surveillance video released by CPD, one of the suspects can be seen attacking a man in an alley on the 3400 block of North Clark Street, on March 27. The first suspect is described as a black male between 15-25, 5'08-6'00, 155-175lbs, wearing a black ski mask, black hoody, and jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect is described as a black male 15-25, 5'06-5'09, 225-275lbs, wearing a face mask, grey hoody, and black jeans at the time of the incident.Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-745-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com. 
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Multiple pets rescued from house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters responded to calls of a house fire in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Saturday in Rockford. The Rockford Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control and multiple pets were rescued including a hampster. Witnesses on the scene tell 23 News it appeared smoke was coming from a window in the home.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman critically wounded after shooting in Grand Boulevard area

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Boulevard area early Sunday morning. Police said around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 4200 block of South State Street, where they discovered a man, 23, and a woman, 32, both on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and was also transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to give any details about the incident to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

