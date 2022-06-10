ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
June 10 (UPI) -- Joseph Morgan says he will reprise Klaus Mikaelson in the Legacies series finale.

The 41-year-old actor confirmed his appearance in the final episode of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff in a video Thursday on Instagram.

Morgan played Klaus in Seasons 2-4 of The Vampire Diaries and appeared as a special guest in Seasons 5 and 7. He also portrayed the character in The Originals, which aired for five seasons.

Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus (Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin). The series will end June 16 after four seasons on The CW.

In his video, Morgan addressed fan speculation after teasing his appearance for weeks.

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this ... I don't know if I need it, to be honest; regardless, we're here now," the actor said. "You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it. You heard it here first."

"I know a lot of you probably don't like this ... this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus. This is about family," he added. "Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship."

Legacies was canceled in May ahead of its Season 4 finale. With the cancellation, the Vampire Diaries franchise will come to a close.

Morgan will next star as the DC Comics character Sebastian Blood, aka Brother Blood, in the HBO series Titans.

