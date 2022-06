FRIDLEY, Minn. — A man is dead after being electrocuted while taking down a tree in Fridley Thursday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Fridley police were dispatched to a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan St. NE just before 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they learned that an employee of a private tree company was in a lift and in the process of removing a tree when his chainsaw made contact with a powerline.

