Pilot Grove, MO

RONALD LEON BEDWELL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Leon Bedwell, age 75, of Pilot Grove and formerly Pleasantville, Indiana, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in the unincorporated community of Bucktown in rural Dugger, Indiana. There will be a memorial...

FLORENCE MARCELLA “FLO” MANN

Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
FAYETTE, MO
JUDITH CLARK

Judith Clark, age 82, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Arbors at Westport Estates in Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Center at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.
MARSHALL, MO
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI REGISTER FOR “RETURN TO THE ROOST”

The first-ever “Return to the Roost” celebration began with some events on Friday, June 10, in Marshall. Registration of Marshall High School Alumni took place at the high school on Friday, June 10. As of 4 p.m., unofficially 275 alumni had registered. MHS memorabilia also is on display. Registration will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the band room.
MARSHALL, MO
COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR MALTA BEND MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER

While the case for one murder suspect has been suspended, the case for the other continues in Saline County. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
NO INCIDENTS REPORTED AT “RETURN TO THE ROOST”

The Marshall Police Department reported no incidents during “Return to the Roost” or any of its events. It was estimated that more than 2,000 people attended the block party on the Marshall Square. Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell says there weren’t any problems during the weekend. Ron...
MARSHALL, MO
“RETURN TO THE ROOST” WRAPS UP SUCCESSFULLY

The first ever “Return to the Roost” wrapped up on Sunday, June 12 after an eventful weekend that brought together many members of Marshall High School’s graduating classes. The event reached its climax during Saturday’s block party on the Marshall Square. Numerous class tents filled the courthouse...
MARSHALL, MO
NEARLY 300 SIGN UP DURING “RETURN TO THE ROOST” REGISTRATION EVENT

The first-ever “Return to the Roost” celebration began with some events on Friday, June 10, in Marshall. Registration of Marshall High School Alumni took place at the high school on Friday, June 10. As of 4 p.m., unofficially 275 alumni had registered. MHS memorabilia also is on display. Registration will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the band room.
HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KMMO LISTENING AREA

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory- with heat indices predicted to reach triple digits- for the entire KMMO listening are for the next three days. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED DUE TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS ALGAE BLOOM

The City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Springfork Lake. As a result, Springfork Lake will be closed to the public from June 13 through at least June 27. The City will be evaluating the lake’s...
SEDALIA, MO
Obituaries
ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER TWO PAY REQUESTS

The Booneville City Council considered two pay requests during its meeting on Monday, June 6. The council looked at a $120,290.85 pay request from Gries Trucking and Excavating for West Morgan Street and Alpine Drive storm water improvements, and an $83,343.95 pay request from Rhad Baker Construction LLC for the Kember Library parking lot improvements. City Administrator Kate Fjell explained the change orders before the council voted.
BOONVILLE, MO
QUICK TIPS TO HELP REDUCE POLLUTION AND SAVE YOU MONEY

The City of Sedalia is reminding residents about some quick tips to reduce pollution and save you money. 1. Invest in a reusable water bottle — having a reusable water bottle not only helps reduce the amount of plastic used but also can help you save money. 2. Make...
SEDALIA, MO
POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. According to the Sedalia Police Department, it is trying to identify an individual in a surveillance photo in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Detective Travis St.Cyr at (660) 827-7823,...
SEDALIA, MO

