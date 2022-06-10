ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Is this First Side office building downtown's next residential conversion? Sources expect so.

 3 days ago
First & Market building The entrance to the First & Market Building in the First Side neighborhood of downtown.

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Prawdzik has a strong sense on where the market is leaning for the future ownership of the First & Market Building for which he is leading the marketing of downtown.

“There is a lot of vacancy in that building so we believe this is going to be a conversion into a multifamily or condo use,” said Prawdzik, a vice president who specializes in investment sales for the Pittsburgh office of CBRE.

It’s an 11-story building among the tallest in the First Side neighborhood of downtown, totaling about 78,000 square feet, that CBRE has been marketing amid the pandemic for some time now. The building was originally built in 1903 but has been renovated, and has an assessment value of $4.2 million.

