Even though summer hasn't *officially* started yet, I'm already noticing a distinct trend in my warm-weather style: I cannot stop buying (and wearing) dresses. Shorts have historically been the staple of my summer wardrobe. That is, until I discovered comfortable T-shirt dresses while working from home during the pandemic, and my collection of fashionable frocks has only grown since. It recently got one dress larger, when I stumbled upon this easy-to-wear linen dress from J. Crew Factory that's 39 percent off right now.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO