A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after police said he was left inside a vehicle for several hours in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said in a statement Friday that it will be up to District Attorney’s Office as to whether charges are filed in the child’s death, a decision that likely won’t come until the medical examiner’s office rules on a cause and manner of death.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO