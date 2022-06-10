ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

One Lake Michigan Beach Under Contamination Advisory

By Danny Stewart
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are so many beautiful public beaches in the state of Michigan. Two of those beaches I visit regularly every summer because they are so clean. One of them is Ludington State Park Beach and the other beach is at Stearns Park also in Ludington. Ludington State Park is...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
99.1 WFMK

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Fish Story: The Unique Taste That’s Gone From Michigan Forever

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Summer in Michigan Officially Begins June 21

Summer time is one of the best times here in Michigan. Summer officially begins on Tuesday, June 21, and Michiganders love this time of year. What do you love the most about summer in Michigan? My answer: What's not to love? The only exception, high gas prices. Here's what I...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ludington, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Ludington, MI
Government
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Ludington, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Quirky Prohibition Years: 1855-1933

TIMELINE (thanks to Mlive):. Michigan gets a 65-year head start on being a dry state. Taking a cue from the state of Maine, Michigan implemented its first wave of Prohibition, lasting 20 years. Michigan cities became dry – except for Kalamazoo, whose officials refused to acknowledge and enforce Prohibition.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Inside an Abandoned One-Room Schoolhouse: Byron Center, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
BYRON CENTER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Flooding Causes Baby Formula Plant In Sturgis to Stop Production

The baby formula shortage is real and just as production started in a plant in Sturgis, Michigan, severe storms and flooding has stopped production. For the past few months, there has been a baby formula shortage. The shortage is mainly caused by pandemic-related supply chain issues. Back in February, Abbott...
STURGIS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Woman Wins $2 Million jackpot Playing Lottery

Would someone out there please try to help me figure this out. I just wrote an article the other day about a woman from Michigan who recently won around $350,000!. And now this time around, another woman from Michigan, who is only 21 years old, has won a $2 million jackpot from a ticket she purchased during a visit to Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Beaches#Great Lakes#Bacteria#Virgin Islands#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Contamination Advisory#Mlive Com#Energy S Beach Guard
99.1 WFMK

5 Reasons Why Michigan Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

Is Michigan one of the MOST FUN states in America?. According to a new survey by wallet hub, the answer is a NO. WHERE DID MICHIGAN RANK AMONG FUN STATES IN AMERICA?. I was surprised to see that the Mitten state fell behind Illinois at #5, Ohio at #17, and Wisconsin at #18. Michigan finally appeared over halfway down the list at #26 in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Makes Perfect Midwest Meal in Middle of the Woods

This may be the most Midwestern thing I've seen on Tiktok. Recently, I came across a video from Old Time Hawkey, or @oldtimehawkey on Tiktok, where he demonstrates how he cooks a meal in the middle of the woods. Scrolling through his account, he seems to have several of these videos where he's cooking in the woods. They're actually, surprisingly, very relaxing and often tagged as "ASMR".
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Having Tough Time Affording Necessities

Many Michiganders are having a difficult time making ends meet these days when you take into consideration higher gas prices, along with higher grocery prices. Inflation these days are taking a toll on close to half of all Michiganders. Times are tough and it doesn't look like things are going to get any better any time soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Vicksburg Man Snags Stunning Photos of This Week’s Severe Storm

Severe weather is no joke, especially when there's a threat of a tornado and/or large hail. Southwest Michigan was facing such a storm earlier this week (6/13/22). The forecast told residents to expect wind gusts up to 60mph, hail, and a possible tornado. While, thankfully, the storm seemed to weaken before any damage was done, it also provided a stunning view.
VICKSBURG, MI
99.1 WFMK

Mid Michigan Will See Temperatures Soar Near 100 This Week

With a little more than a week until the official start of summertime, Lansing, Michigan, and the surrounding areas are going to be in for some seriously dangerous temperatures. Lansing Weather This Week. This week (Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th), Lansing won't see high temperatures any lower than...
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Great Michigan Foods That Locals Think Are Awesome

Every state has their own niche when it comes to food. Where you live determines what you eat. Eating lobster in Michigan is more expensive and harder to find than it is in Maine. Alabama has cheese grits. Georgia has their peach cobbler. Hawaii uses a lot of Spam in...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy