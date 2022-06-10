ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the...

Related
CBS 46

Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

WATCH: Thousands attend Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Community comes together to celebrate Juneteenth event at Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a virtual celebration was held for Juneteenth in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-renowned Trap Music Museum and Ladies Who Brunch ATL hosted the annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon. The event featured several vendors, black-owned businesses, visual and music artists, entrepreneurs and health...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Sushi Day: Nakato Japanese Restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Saturday, June 18, is National Sushi Day. Nakato Japanese Restaurant Sushi Chef Kinjo and Owner Sachi Nakato Takahara stopped by the CBS46 Kitchen to talk sushi and celebrate their 50th anniversary.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta native DJ Toomp to receive Black Excellence Icon award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Toomp is set to receive the Black Excellence Icon award by officials from Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas for his countless contributions to both the music culture and the community. Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas, the elite boutique...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

5th Annual Rescuing Hope Gala to be held in August

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rescuing Hope Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping sex trafficking is scheduled to host its 5th Annual Gala in August. Officials say the theme of 2022 is “The Time is Now” and will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta at 6 p.m. on August 20.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrested Development#The Band#Juneteenth Celebration#City Winery Atlanta
CBS 46

Easy, Affordable, Balanced Meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Briana Butler, shares easy, affordable & balanced meals with the help of Goodnes.com. Sponsored By: RDTV.
ATLANTA, GA
