Cyclist severely injured after crash with teenage driver in State College, police say

A State College cyclist was severely injured Thursday evening after a crash with a teenage driver in a residential neighborhood, borough police said Friday.

The man — whom police did not identify further — was riding about 7:55 p.m. Thursday along the bikeway that crosses Edgewood Circle in the Greentree neighborhood, Capt. Greg Brauser said. An investigation is ongoing.

The cyclist was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The female driver of the sedan was not injured, Brauser said.

Edgewood Circle was closed for about 2 1/2 hours. Borough police were assisted by the Alpha Fire Department and Centre LifeLink EMS.

There were 18 fatal or serious crashes between 2012 and 2021 in Centre County that involved a bicycle and vehicle, state Department of Transportation data showed. Half were in State College, and all but one were in the Centre Region.