Paw Paw, MI

1 seriously hurt when pickup crashes into guardrail

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Paw Paw man was seriously hurt in a crash in Waverly Township Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 40th Street near 44th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a northbound pickup truck had crashed into the end of a guardrail. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the driver, a 42-year-old Paw Paw man, may have had a medical issue when he lost control of the truck.

    A scene photo of a Waverly Township crash that left a man seriously hurt on June 10, 2022. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)
    A scene photo of a Waverly Township crash that left a man seriously hurt on June 10, 2022. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

