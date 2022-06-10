ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Morgan News Hour: 6-9-2022

 3 days ago

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large.

Baltimore County School Board fires chief auditor

The chief auditor of the Baltimore County Public Schools has been fired by the school board in a bizarre vote in which none of the board members actually voted to terminate her. In a meeting last month, only six of the members voted to retain her while the others abstained...
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis City Manager Resigns Position, Will Be Replaced by Former City Manager

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced today his nomination of Michael Mallinoff, Esq. to become the next Annapolis City Manager. The current City Manager, David Jarrell, who has been in the role for more than two years, will return to the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Jarrell was the head of DPW for nearly ten years before assuming the role of City Manager in February 2020. There is a vacancy at Public Works due to the departure of Michael Johnson.
Decommissioned Confederate Statues In Baltimore To Be Featured During The LA Show

BALTIMORE – Mayor Brandon Scott's office confirmed four Baltimore-owned Confederate monuments are heading for an exhibit at the Los Angeles museum. The statues will travel across the country to "MONUMENTS", a Exhibition of the non-profit organization LAXART art will open in Fall 2023. The performance is curated by LAXART Director Hamza Walker and artist Kara Walker, without any relation, and Museum of Contemporary Art Senior Curator, Bennett Simpson.
Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

WICOMICO COUNTY — A Wicomico County sheriff's deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies are "mourning the loss of an incredible human being." The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the...
Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a "suspicious death" after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore's harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter's union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Found: 16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive.
Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Shooting, Baltimore County Police Union Says

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union. "Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues," the union said in a social media post. The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a...
Huey helicopter in York County

A restored Huey helicopter that flew during the Vietnam War landed at Newberry Commons Shopping Center on Saturday. This was a planned display to let people learn, up close, the roll of Hueys during the war. The helicopter was restored by the Liberty Ware Bird Association in Lancaster.
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Kent County, Md.

ROCK HALL, Md. — Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old...
SMITHSBURG, MD

