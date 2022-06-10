Morgan News Hour: 6-9-2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO