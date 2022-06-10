One killed in Germantown car crash, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided. Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show. The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO