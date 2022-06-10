One killed in Germantown car crash, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A child that fell out of a car over the weekend in Virginia has died after getting run over, authorities said. The Prince William County Police Department said on Sunday at 1:15 p.m., crews responded to the scene in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a child.
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
A police officer was allegedly struck by a vehicle outside of a Colesville high school, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports. The officer was hit in front of Blake High School on the 300 block of Norwood Road around 11:20 a.m., Monday, June 13, the report states. The condition of...
Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County. At about 9:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
Police are investigating several thefts reported in the last week in Takoma Park, according to emailed community advisories:. Theft From Auto: On June 5, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a theft from an auto. Sometime between June 4 at 10:00 p.m. and June 5 in the morning, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and cut the lock on the rear storage box, and stole property. Case #220024044.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point the...
One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided.
Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show.
The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
A driver is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree in Germantown, Maryland, on Thursday night. Montgomery County police were dispatched for a crash involving a single vehicle on Md. Route 355/Frederick Road at Wheatfield Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers on scene found the driver...
One person is dead after being ejected from the vehicle after hitting a tree, authorities say. The male victim lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a turn while driving southbound on Frederick Road near Wheatfield Drive around 11:37 p.m., Thursday, June 9, according to Montgomery County Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities.
Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said.
First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.
Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said.
Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union.
They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
A Maryland man accused of taking part in a drag race that turned deadly in Montgomery County has been found guilty. Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, was convicted of driving a motor vehicle in a race or speed contest and gross negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle on Thursday.
Comments / 0