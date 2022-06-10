ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PD: 3 juveniles arrested in connection to Walnut Beach fight

By Olivia Lank
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSqPV_0g6nfkNg00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested three juveniles connected to a beach fight last month.

On May 30, officers responded to Walnut Beach for the report of numerous fights breaking out. When officers tried to address the fights, they became quickly overwhelmed by the crowd and were allegedly assaulted.

Milford PD seeking public’s help to identify beach brawl suspects

Two officers’ body cameras were pulled from the officer’s uniforms when they were knocked to the ground.

Police have arrested three juveniles for their part in the fight. Milford police said there are arrest warrants forthcoming for two more juveniles and five adults.

The names of the juveniles arrested have not been released.

If anyone has information on the suspects in the videos, you are asked to call the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at (203) 874-2366.

