The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm after the storm for Thursday. Plenty of sunshine comes back to the forecast while more clouds, maybe as much as a sprinkles could cross the northwoods in the afternoon. The big weather story today will be the westerly wind that picks up from 20 to 40 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

