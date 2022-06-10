ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears & Madonna Recreate Famous MTV Kiss!

 8 days ago
You must remember this?

Britney Spears is a married woman again, exchanging vows with longtime love Sam Asghari at her home on Thursday in an intimate ceremony.

One of the first people to kiss the bride was in familiar territory — Madonna, who famously kissed Britney (and Christina Aguilera) at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, gave Britney another smooch at the pop princess' lavish reception.

Madonna, 63, flew in from NYC to celebrate the big event, wearing a Pride Month-themed rainbow caftan. Britney, 40, who changed a few times throughout her big day, was sporting a tight, red, fringed minidress at the time they playfully locked lips.

Their expressions say, "Oops... we did it again!"

At one point inside the wedding, Britney, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton sang "Vogue"… and the video is epic!

Back in the day, the Madonna-Britney PDA was hugely controversial. After the two passionately kissed during a wedding-themed performance of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" mashed up with her "Hollywood," Britney told CNN at the time she'd never kissed a woman before. She said she probably wouldn't again, but, "Maybe with Madonna."

In response to a nosy fan question in 2021 about any women Britney had made out with, she replied, "I have kissed a girl, and her name is Madonna."

Their mutual admiration goes way back!

Madonna was quoted by The New York Post saying of Britney in 2001, "She just bowls me over. I love Britney." She had worn Britney T-shirts while performing, which many saw as a "passing of the torch" from one pop star to another.

The icons have remained friendly over the years, with Madonna frequently lending support to Spears, including reportedly recommending lawyer Mathew Rosengart, the man who ultimately freed Spears from her conservatorship. Rosengart had previously done work on behalf of the Kabbalah Centre, and the Queen of Pop remains a devotee of the belief system.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna raged on social media while Britney was battling her father over control of her own life. "Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

Along with being pals, Madonna and Britney collaborated artistically on the Top 40 single "Me Against the Music" in 2003, and in 2008, Spears was a surprise guest at one of the L.A. stops of Madonna's Sticky & Sweet tour.

There's no kissing off that level of friendship!

