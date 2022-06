One Piece is finally bringing the Wano Country arc of the manga to an end before the final saga can truly begin, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that some new Emperors will be crowned before it's all over! Much of what makes the end of each arc just as exciting when a new one begins is the fact that Luffy and the others often get some major updates on their bounties and statuses following whatever they did during any given arc. The last time around this happened following Whole Cake Island, and Luffy was already being called the Fifth Emperor.

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO