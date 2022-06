ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at an Allouez home that was damaged during Wednesday’s storms. At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street. Crews arrived to fire coming from the roof of a home with a tree down on the rear of the building.

ALLOUEZ, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO