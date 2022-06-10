ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly releasing in November

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it was a no-show at yesterday’s Summer Game Fest, Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok is reportedly being targeted for a November 2022 release. According to a report from Bloomberg, PlayStation is expected to announce the precise release date later this month. Despite some outlets reporting that God of...

www.digitaltrends.com

