God of War Ragnarok is reportedly releasing in November

Starfield is easily one of the most anticipated games right now and fans are eager to get their first look at it soon. It's heavily expected that Bethesda will have some sort of big info and gameplay blowout for Starfield tomorrow at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. Bethesda has been hyping the game up for years now and it's looking like they're finally ready to show us what the game actually is after vague teases and general promises. Sadly, we'll have to wait a while before we get to play it as Starfield was recently delayed to 2023 after previously being slated for a release in November 2022. As of right now, there's no concrete release date, but a recent leak suggested it will come in "early 2023".

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO