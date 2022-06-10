Former KC cornerback Brandon Flowers signs one-day contract, retires with the Chiefs

The last game cornerback Brandon Flowers played with the Chiefs was one to forget.

Flowers and the Chiefs saw a 28-point lead disappear in the second half of a 45-44 loss to the Colts in a playoff game in Indianapolis.

There were no smiles from anyone associated with the Chiefs that day. But time is a healer, and Flowers was in a happy mood Thursday when he returned to Kansas City to sign a one-day contract and retire with the Chiefs.

General manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid were on hand for the special ceremony .

Flowers was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and he started 13 games as a rookie, quickly becoming a fixture in the Chiefs secondary. In six seasons with the Chiefs, Flowers made a Pro Bowl appearance and had 17 interceptions in 88 games .

Three of those interceptions were returned for a touchdown, and he had 90 passes defended.

Flowers signed as a free agent with the Chargers in 2014 and played three seasons in San Diego.

He had retired in 2017 after being cut by the Chargers. But Flowers decided to come back Thursday, for a day at least, and call it a career with the Chiefs.