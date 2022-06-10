2 charged after woman dies from heroin overdose in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing charges after a woman died of a heroin overdose in Gaston County in February, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said Jennifer Messer was found unresponsive at a home in Gastonia on Feb. 5 and was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Victoria Prince had sold Messer heroin before her death.

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Messer had died from an overdose of illegal drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Prince was arrested and charged with death by distribution. She was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Police also charged Gary Hampton with conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin for his alleged role in Messer’s death, authorities said.

Hampton was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Gaston County Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

