ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 charged after woman dies from heroin overdose in Gaston County, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU10q_0g6ndSVu00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing charges after a woman died of a heroin overdose in Gaston County in February, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said Jennifer Messer was found unresponsive at a home in Gastonia on Feb. 5 and was pronounced dead.

Teen charged with murder after shooting outside Gastonia gas station, police say

During the investigation, police said they learned that Victoria Prince had sold Messer heroin before her death.

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Messer had died from an overdose of illegal drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Prince was arrested and charged with death by distribution. She was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Police also charged Gary Hampton with conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin for his alleged role in Messer’s death, authorities said.

Hampton was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Gaston County Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 10

Guest
8d ago

They took a life, take theirs. I know that society says that drug addiction is a disease but you cannot tell me that ppl didn’t know the consequences of taking them. Now there are dealers selling really bad stuff to ppl and they know the consequences too!

Reply
3
Jen 26
7d ago

An addict seeks their drug of choice. No one forces anyone to take the drug. And I don't know too many dealers begging people to buy their drugs. If they had sold to a minor, it would be different. This was an adult who made a decision to purchase a drug and made an adult decision to take the drug. If they didn't force the ingestion of the drug, they don't deserve to be charged with her death.

Reply
2
Related
WBTV

Police arrest fourth suspect in Hickory homicide case

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department has arrested a fourth and final suspect in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. On Monday, four teenagers, three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, allegedly killed Shonniel Blackburn, 35, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments complex. Upon arrival, authorities found...
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Dollar General injures one person

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. Deputies said they responded to the Dollar General on S. Church Street Extension after the incident was reported. According to deputies, the victim was leaving the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Heroin Overdose#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WSOC Charlotte

Gastonia road closed after 2 people hit by vehicle, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — West Hudson Boulevard was shut down Friday night between South York Avenue and Clyde Street after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, the Gastonia Police Department tweeted at about 9:40 p.m. The injuries were serious but did not appear life-threatening, an official with the police...
FOX Carolina

3 arrested on drug trafficking charges; 2 charged with child neglect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested three people on drug trafficking charges. According to deputies, on June 8, deputies were looking for 29-year-old Elise Marie Rosario and 36-year-old Jamario Robinson on active warrants out of Louisiana for trafficking meth. Both Rosario and Robinson also had active federal arrest warrants.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following motorcycle chase in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a pursuit in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Levi Eddie McHone with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. Deputies […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hickory homicide suspect seen riding in stolen car, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth suspect in a Hickory homicide case has yet to be apprehended by police, but has been spotted riding a stolen car. The 15-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was seen driving a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with a tag number of ‘RDJ-7400.’
HICKORY, NC
fox46.com

3 face drug charges following traffic stop in SC upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Three people are facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in the South Carolina upstate. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 10:33 a.m. on June 8 that a US Marshalls Task Force officer was following a wanted person on SC 290.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of trafficking meth while out on bond

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man out on bond was arrested Sunday on drug charges. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Steven Lynn Milam was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance. Deputies said officials were conducting a license […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. Kickoff for new Concord Downtown...
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits. SCHP says that a GMC pickup...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Woman Killed on Birthday in Crash – Other Driver Disregarded Stop Sign

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner just releasing the name of a woman who was killed sadly on her 47th birthday. The Coroner says Jennifer Timmons was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was hit by a Nissan Versa, that according to highway patrol ran a stop sign Wednesday at the intersection of at Old Limestone Road and Meadow Road.
YORK COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

1 injured after suspect fires gun at car in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy