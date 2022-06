Dodgers star Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list with a cracked right rib.Manager Dave Roberts announced Betts' diagnosis after Saturday's 7-1 victory over Cleveland. The 2018 AL MVP is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL.The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run."It's certainly a big blow to all of us, but knowing and having the information at least there is solace in that," Roberts said. "A week from now, we'll know more. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO