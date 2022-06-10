Inmate dies in jail cell from suspected medical issue, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office says

A man died Thursday in the Stanislaus County jail from what authorities say they believe was a medical incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found Patrick Ardagna unresponsive around 3 a.m. in his cell. They immediately began attempting lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

The Crimes Against Persons unit began investigating the death. At this time, the investigation shows Ardagna died from a medical issue, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Ardagna was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon. He was at the Sheriff’s Office when detectives discovered he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a charge of not meeting sex offender registration requirements. Deputies then booked him into jail.