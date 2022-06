FLINT, MI -- One hundred and fifty seven years ago, Union Army soldiers marched into Galveston, Texas. General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation, two years after it had been signed, to ensure the enslaved people in Galveston were free. Celebrations after the reading would carry on for a week that year in Galveston and throughout different cities in the United States every year following.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO