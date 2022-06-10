ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Florida diner chain picks Charlotte to debut its first to-go only restaurant

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A F lorida diner chain that’s been featured on the Food Network and Cooking Channel has expanded in Charlotte with the company’s first takeaway-only spot. That restaurant is in South End.

Metro Diner opened its Metro Diner To-Go on Monday at 3440 St Vardell Lane , Suite G, according to a news release. The new diner location offers breakfast, lunch and brunch for delivery, pick-up and catering.

Metro Diner has three Charlotte-area dine-in locations, in Pineville, Matthews and Huntersville, according to the restaurant’s website.

The debut of the takeaway-only concept is convenient and easier for customers to get food, Brittany Losh, manager of Metro Diner To-Go in South End and the Huntersville diner, said in a statement.

The chain is known for its meatloaf, burgers, fried chicken and waffle with half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle, plus steak and scramble bowl, sirloin steak and scrambled eggs over hashbrown potatoes with hollandaise sauce.

The diner has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” and Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats.”

South End area customers can order online for pick-up or delivery through third-party vendors. Metro Diner To-Go hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The 30-year-old diner has 59 locations in 12 states across the country.

Charlotte Observer

