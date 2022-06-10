City of Miami to hold public town hall on flooding issues tonight

©KOAM News

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami is holding a public meeting tonight to discuss flooding issues in the city.

The meeting will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 tonight at the Coleman Theatre located at 103 North Main Street in Miami. Over the past several decades, the City of Miami has experienced flooding which has taken a devastating toll on the community. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers and updates from the city.

We’ll have coverage of the meeting tonight on KOAM News.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.