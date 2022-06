Morning ‘Sip previews Ole Miss v. USM baseball games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans across Mississippi are eager to watch the two baseball teams face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus in Hattiesburg. Here are the start and TV times for the games:

Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESNPU

Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2/ESPNU

If needed, a third game will be played on Monday, June 13. TV is TBD

The Rebels beat the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg on May 11 by a score of 4-1. Earlier in the year, USM beat Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl 10-7.

Southern Miss made it to the Super Regional after beating Louisiana State University 8-7. This is the team’s first time back in the super regionals since 2009.

Ole Miss made it to the Super Regional after beating Arizona 22-6.

WJTV 12 News will host a special 30-minute preview show of the Super Regional at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the special previews on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com.

Here’s a look at some other events that are happening this weekend:

