Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland
**For a related video, watch above
(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.Cleveland’s best rooftop patios
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#23. Crust
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3000 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4006
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Pizzazz Pizza & Dining Room
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 839 Som Center Rd Mayfield Village, Cleveland, OH 44143-3524
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Papa Nick’s Pizza & Pasta
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 11534 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102-1318
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Donte’s Restaurant & Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 20850 Sheldon Rd, Cleveland, OH 44142-1219
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Romito’s Pizza West
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 6474 Brecksville Rd, Cleveland, OH 44131-3432
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Scotti’s Italian Eatery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Maxi’s Ristorante
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Deanatella’s
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 7525 Granger Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125-4858
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Edison’s Pub
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
– Price: $
– Address: 2373 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Sainato’s at Rivergate
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Dina’s Pizza & Pub
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5701 Memphis Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144-2243
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Pizza Whirl
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1822 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3152
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Pizza Pan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44115-2244
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Athens Pizzeria
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 4341 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Crust
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4467
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Il Rione
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Geraci’s Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Mama Santa’s Restaurant and Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Citizen Pie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 15710 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110-1660
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Saucy Brew Works
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2885 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-2765
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Masthead Brewing Co.
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1261 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-3204
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Pizza 216
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233
– Read more on Tripadvisor
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 5