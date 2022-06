The Michelin Guide is adding 17 Bay Area restaurants, earmarked as “new discoveries” in their latest edition. Most of the restaurants are in San Francisco and are highlighted as new establishments in the guide. Two of the 17 are in the North Bay: The Matheson in Healdsburg, helmed by Chef Dustin Valette and Lane 33 Cafe in Napa. This is the first time that Chef Valette has been in the running for a Michelin star, despite having one of the most popular restaurants, Valette, in Healdsburg since 2015. Coveted stars are generally announced in September. A full list of the newly nominated restaurants can be found below.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO