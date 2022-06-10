ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile taken to hospital following accidental shooting between TN brothers

By Lucas Wright
 8 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile is in the hospital following an accidental shooting in Middle Tennessee Thursday night.

The incident occurred at a home on Gilley Road in Wilson County.

Wilson County authorities say the shooting occurred between two brothers.

The victim is said to be alert and responsive.

No further information was immediately made available.

