Juvenile taken to hospital following accidental shooting between TN brothers
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile is in the hospital following an accidental shooting in Middle Tennessee Thursday night.
The incident occurred at a home on Gilley Road in Wilson County.
Wilson County authorities say the shooting occurred between two brothers.
The victim is said to be alert and responsive.
