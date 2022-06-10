Arrests made in Maryland Fried Chicken armed robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead in Sumter County after an accident involving a grain bin elevator. In a post to Facebook, Sumter County Fire Rescue says they were called to the Plains Experiment Station just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they learned a grain bin elevator had collapsed, trapping someone. Volunteers on the scene had already removed the victim. Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the person, but they later died.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO