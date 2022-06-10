Portion of Osage County road washed out after heavy rain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County Sheriff's Office received a call about a woman's body found along the Arkansas River. The body was located in Coweta near South 305th East Avenue and South of 191st Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene investing. This is a developing story.
HIGHWAY 11 — A Bartlesville man was killed and a Ponca City man injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred today at 7:39 a.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma 11 and Waverly, four miles south and two miles west of Newkirk in Kay County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday, June 15, just past 3:30 a.m., two men broke into the Rogers County Rural Water District #8. Their 12 foot PJ dump trailer was stolen. The suspects were headed southeast on Highway 88 in a Polaris RZR 900 four seater vehicle. It is believed...
A fatality accident occurred Thursday morning in Kay County at approximately 10:51 am. Cynthia Cox, 56 of Blackwell, was traveling North on 13th Street in Blackwell and failed to stop at a stop sign at 13th and Hubbard Road. Her 2008 Chevrolet Impala was hit by 2017 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Marques Odom, 34, of Enid and then rolled one and a half times.
NEWKIRK — Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier reports that one person was killed and one injured in an accident that occurred at 7:40 a.m. today in the 3000 block of west Doolin. Longcrier said crews arrived on scene and freed an adult male from a SUV that was flipped...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in their search for 15-year-old Lorie Solayao. The department says Solayao was last seen on June 2, with Nau Cing. It is unknown what she was wearing last. BPD is asking that anyone with information...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is contributing $1 million to help Nowata in providing its community with cleaner and safer drinking water. They are helping to fund a new Water System Improvements Plan. This plan will call for a new water storage tank for the city. “The...
OWASSO, Okla. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 169 in Owasso are open after a multi-car crash, involving a wrong-way driver, sent four people to the hospital. Owasso police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday just south of East 86th Street North. Northbound and southbound lanes of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Due to expected high temperatures, the EMSA medical heat alert issued Saturday, will remain in place through at least Monday. EMSA says they are responding to a handful of heat-related calls each day. EMSA provided the following heat safety tips to remember during these hot...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The ridge or heat dome to our east will push westward today, which will keep us mostly dry and hot. The winds won't be as strong today, and by tomorrow, they will be much calmer. The morning clouds will head out and the afternoon should...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Black Wall Street 100 announced on their website that the event has been cancelled due to the excessive heat. There is a predicted heat index of over 104 as well as heat warnings. The bike giveaway will still be held today at 7 p.m....
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today just before 5 p.m., a Tulsa police officer told dispatch he had just been involved in a wreck at 3300 South Memorial Drive. After fire and EMSA arrived they treated the officer for minor injuries from the airbags and seatbelt. The other driver, Julius...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The vibrant Juneteenth celebration is another feather in the cap of Greenwood. But the very street hosting this landmark celebration of enlightenment is struggling with the dark. "All these festivals that come down here it’s great but at night time they have to kind of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today around 12:30 p.m., officers headed to 935 South Yale Avenue due to a disturbance with a weapon. Dispatch says that the suspect was wearing a black bra and underwear, and was keeping a knife in her bra. The suspect was refusing to leave the...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of shooting a person at an East Tulsa apartment complex earlier this week. Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at the apartment complex near 25th and Memorial and learned that the victim got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Clevester Burge, before getting shot in the leg.
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Nowata, Oklahoma couple on Tuesday. On the morning of June 14th, an officer with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Kathi Bever of Nowata, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The former Tulsa Police Department officer, Deangelo Reyes, was accused of rape in court. The defendant was represented by Andrea Brown. Reyes pleaded not guilty. The preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at 9 a.m.
Comments / 1