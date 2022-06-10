Portion of Osage County road washed out after heavy rain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in their search for 15-year-old Lorie Solayao. The department says Solayao was last seen on June 2, with Nau Cing. It is unknown what she was wearing last. BPD is asking that anyone with information...

BIXBY, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO