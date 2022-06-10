ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale boss on choosing American Psycho for this season's musical episode

By Samantha Highfill
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Veronica (Camila Mendes) prepares to help Betty (Lili Reinhart) put on a serial killer fan convention in Riverdale, there's really only one thing that needs to happen: It's time for Riverdale's annual musical episode!. With Betty trying to lure TBK out of the shadows with this fan convention...

Julie Plec says there will be another show in the Vampire Diaries universe: 'There's more to do'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Legacies series finale. When Legacies was canceled, it wasn't just the end of the show's four-season run. It marked the end of the Vampire Diaries universe, which had been on the air since 2009 when The Vampire Diaries premiered on the CW. During its impressive eight-season run, The Vampire Diaries launched a spin-off, titled The Originals, which ran for five seasons. The Originals then birthed Legacies, the latest installment in the ongoing story of vampires, witches, hybrids, tribrids, and so much more in Mystic Falls, Virginia (and also New Orleans). For those involved in the creation of those shows — and notably for Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, who served as an executive producer on all three — the ending was bittersweet.
Gilmore Girls: Rory's ending explained

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot points from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. revival, Rory fans were divided into Team Dean, Team Jess, and Team Logan. Everyone wanted to know which of Rory's exes, if any, would be the one to ultimately steal her heart. Well, now that all four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life have been released, we still don't really know the answer, though we have a good idea. Let's start with the easy answer…
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 twist ending

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN BREAKING DAWN — PART 2. For months, we've been teased about Breaking Dawn — Part 2's "twist" ending. The movie follows Stephenie Meyer's book closely, up until the point where Alice (Ashley Greene) enters the climactic scene to defend vampire-human hybrid Renesmee's (Mackenzie Foy) existence. She presumably shows Aro (Michael Sheen), through her thoughts, that she knows there is no threat and thus Renesmee and the Cullens should be left alone. But then she realizes that it doesn't matter — Aro wants a fight no matter what. She mouths "now" to Bella (Kristen Stewart), who sends Renesmee off with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). Then Aro gives an order, and the Volturi guards take Alice away. Trying to protect his daughter, Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) charges after Aro. Sadly, the vampire-doctor loses his head to the Italian ruler, sparking the battle between the two sides. Many end up dead, including Jasper (Jackson Rathbone), Jane (Dakota Fanning),Caius (Jamie Campbell-Bower), Marcus (Christopher Heyerdahl) and Aro — who is killed by Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella themselves. However, right after Bella finishes the Volturi's leader off — the scene changes, and we're back to Alice and Aro touching hands.
Believe it or not, Ripley's says Kim Kardashian didn't ruin Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala

Posts started popping up on social media earlier this week accusing Kim Kardashian of ruining Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala, and you'd think the reality star had defaced Mount Rushmore or taken a lit match to the Constitution with the swift outrage. Now, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which loaned Kardashian the dress, is attempting to set the record straight in her defense.
The Missing season finale recap: The Missing Season One Finale

I can't decide whether the finale of The Missing is one of the best or worst hours of television I've ever seen. No, I didn't guess right—I'm going to go ahead and say nobody did. But let's dive right into what happened (and what didn't happen, ahem) so I can get to my schizophrenically dithering reactions on it all—and give the series as a whole a proper sendoff. So, let's break it down here…
Guy Ritchie is going the distance with live-action Hercules movie at Disney

Get ready to see Hercules (honey, you mean Hunk-ules!) in a whole new light. Deadline was first to report that Guy Ritchie is developing a live-action version of Disney's 1997 animated film. This will be Ritchie's second time teaming up with Disney after his live-action adaptation of Aladdin became his first movie to gross more than a billion dollars.
Hacks gets a season 3 after fears the series had taken its final bow

Deborah Vance is getting the last laugh. Hacks has been called back to perform another set after the showrunners of the Emmy-winning series shared their uncertainty over its fate at HBO. The comedy stars Jean Smart as a fading Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who is forced to team up...
What to Watch podcast: The cast of Martin says 'wazzup' in new reunion special

Twenty-five years after it ended, Martin stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to look back on their beloved sitcom and share never-before-heard stories from the set. After four seasons of monster hunting, vampire encounters, and supernatural debauchery, Legacies comes to an end on The CW, but the characters aren't going down without a fight. And Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the new remake of the classic film, Father of the Bride.
Meet Cha Cha Real Smooth's breakout teenage star Vanessa Burghardt

Cha Cha Real Smooth, the Sundance darling that debuts today in theaters and on AppleTV+, has already earned high praise for its memorable premise — a recent college graduate comes of age and falls in love on the New Jersey bar-mitzvah party circuit — and the clutch comic timing of its young writer-director-star, Cooper Raiff.
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Lisa Marie Presley says Austin Butler 'channeled' her dad in new making of Elvis special

Austin Butler may be earning raves from critics for his work in Elvis, but the most important seal of approval is coming from the Presley family itself. EW can announce a new special edition of 20/20 that will take viewers behind the making of Elvis, coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 will follow ABC News contributor Chris Connelly as he visits Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, and explores Presley's life and music as it will be retold at the movies.
Bey is back! Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, will drop next month

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter loves a reveal. And today, we got one. The 28-time Grammy winner is preparing to release her latest album, Renaissance, next month. Her label, Columbia Records, posted the news on social media, which suggests this will be the singer's seventh studio album and her first studio album since Lemonade drenched the airwaves in 2016.
What to Watch podcast: Dance over to Apple TV+ for the debut of Cha Cha Real Smooth

Dakota Johnson stars in the dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, which got rave reviews out of Sundance. The adaptation of Jenny Han's popular The Summer I Turned Pretty debuts — and the stars of that show tell us what they're watching. On the new series The Lake, a recently divorced gay man takes the daughter he gave up for adoption as a teen to the lake house where he grew up to bond. Molly Shannon may be on to Vanessa Bayer's big lie on the season finale of I Love That For You. Flatbush Misdemeanors is back for more fun and trouble with its second season.
Tim Sale, artist of Batman: The Long Halloween and other iconic comics, dies at 66

Another legendary comic artist has left us. Tim Sale, the artist behind such memorable comics as Batman: The Long Halloween and Superman for All Seasons, died Thursday at 66. A statement posted to his official Twitter account said, "It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community."
Chris Hemsworth on his dance scene in Spiderhead: 'It opened a part of me I was unaware of'

Based on a short story by George Saunders, the dystopian thriller Spiderhead examines guilt, love, trauma, redemption, and the morality of using technology to manipulate human emotions. It also features star Chris Hemsworth grooving to Roxy Music's "More Than This" at the stylish minimum-security prison where the story is set. Clad in a maroon button-down and casually rolled pants, the bespectacled Thor actor twirls barefoot through the scene, equal parts slink and smarm.
Jordan Gavaris wants you to join him at The Lake

Who wouldn't love to spend the summer at The Lake?. Amazon's first Canadian original series (June 17) is full of family drama, small-town charm, and lots of laughs. After infidelity causes the end of a long-term relationship, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) heads back home to Canada to reconnect with his life there, including his birth daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun). While he hasn't spent much time with Billie since she was adopted, they have always known about one another, and their summer at the lake is a chance to connect. "Whether he realizes it or not, he is also reconnecting with some fundamental part of himself from when he was younger, as we do when our adult life blows up," Gavaris tells EW.
Alyson Stoner says she went to rehab after obsessing over Hunger Games audition

Alyson Stoner is opening up about a hard time early in her career. The Step Up actress, 28, who rose to fame after starring in Cheaper by the Dozen in 2003, spoke about the difficulties of being a child star in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. In it, she revealed that she had to check herself into rehab after obsessing over her audition for the role of Katniss Everdeen, eventually played by Jennifer Lawrence, in the first Hunger Games film.
