Riverdale boss on choosing American Psycho for this season's musical episode

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN BREAKING DAWN — PART 2. For months, we've been teased about Breaking Dawn — Part 2's "twist" ending. The movie follows Stephenie Meyer's book closely, up until the point where Alice (Ashley Greene) enters the climactic scene to defend vampire-human hybrid Renesmee's (Mackenzie Foy) existence. She presumably shows Aro (Michael Sheen), through her thoughts, that she knows there is no threat and thus Renesmee and the Cullens should be left alone. But then she realizes that it doesn't matter — Aro wants a fight no matter what. She mouths "now" to Bella (Kristen Stewart), who sends Renesmee off with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). Then Aro gives an order, and the Volturi guards take Alice away. Trying to protect his daughter, Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) charges after Aro. Sadly, the vampire-doctor loses his head to the Italian ruler, sparking the battle between the two sides. Many end up dead, including Jasper (Jackson Rathbone), Jane (Dakota Fanning),Caius (Jamie Campbell-Bower), Marcus (Christopher Heyerdahl) and Aro — who is killed by Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella themselves. However, right after Bella finishes the Volturi's leader off — the scene changes, and we're back to Alice and Aro touching hands.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO