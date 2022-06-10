Man Arrested In Baltimore Woman's Murder

Harry Wallace Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an October 2021 murder.

Henry Wallace, 54, is accused of shooting Stacy Hill, 51, at his home on the 200 block of South Bouldin Street on October 28, 2021. He was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, according to Baltimore Police.

Detectives believe Wallace shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute.

Wallace was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with second-degree murder.

