Man Arrested In Baltimore Woman's Murder

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an October 2021 murder.
Henry Wallace, 54, is accused of shooting Stacy Hill, 51, at his home on the 200 block of South Bouldin Street on October 28, 2021. He was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, according to Baltimore Police.
Detectives believe Wallace shot Hill in the chest during a domestic dispute.
Wallace was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with second-degree murder.
A man was shot and killed early Saturday, June 18 in Baltimore. Police responding to the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue found the 35-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound around 7:05 a.m., city police said. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the location. Homicide detectives...
A teenage suspect will be tried as an adult after he was apprehended in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Neal Mack III in Baltimore earlier this year. The Baltimore Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges for his role in the triple shooting and homicide that happened on Saturday, May 28.
A man who robbed and raped a victim in Baltimore County had been wanted out of New York City, where he choked and slashed a 19-year-old woman at a subway station in an unprovoked attack earlier this month, the New York Post reports. Subhan Zaib, 26, was arrested in Dundalk...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were shot within the span of about five hours in two separate shootings yesterday. According to police, at about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near West Lafayette Avenue in West Baltimore. Once on the scene, officers found a 50-year-old woman...
Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 31-year-old man shot in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday died, Baltimore Police confirm. Darrel Fulton was pronounced dead by hospital personnel Friday as a result of his injuries. According to police, on Tuesday just before 2 a.m., an off duty Baltimore Police sergeant was driving near West...
BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening. At around 7:15 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to the intersection of Leidan Road and Arnham Road (21206) where the found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition. Detectives are …
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday
Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot.
All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the city's Charles Village neighborhood. Officers said they responded to the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 35-year-old male suffering from an apparent...
Investigators have identified the Prince George's County man who was gunned down in the bedroom of a Calvert County home. Glenn Dale resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, walked into a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk when he was met by Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, DC, who was lying in wait, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal investigators have joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of beating a handyman and then tossing him out of the third story window. According to the US Marshals Service, Thomas Armwood, 35, of Baltimore is wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery. Investigators say...
A District Heights man was arrested on accusations he strangled and shot his victim when an argument turned violent last month, authorities said. Devonte Jermaine Brooks was arrested on Thursday, June 9 after an arrest warrant was obtained for the May 15, 2022 attack on the 6100 block of Surrey Square Lane, according to Prince George's County Police.
Police investigators apprehended a suspect wanted for robbing a convenience store in Maryland following a lengthy search, authorities announced. Clifton DeWayne Trent, 30, of Walford, was arrested this week after allegedly burglarizing a shop in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in his hometown after an incident earlier this month, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
LANDOVER, Md. – A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident. Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No...
The victim in a fatal hit and run motorcycle incident in Baltimore has been identified as a Milford Mill man. Khary Tier Williams, 46 was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a dump truck pulling out of a construction site on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, June 16, according to Maryland State Police.
