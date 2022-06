RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts across central Virginia. Some good news-- we dont’ expect a severe weather outbreak, even as some downpours and a severe storm is still possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the *slight risk* category to include all of central Virginia. That is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO