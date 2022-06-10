ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Hocking County tornado among six confirmed by National Weather Service

By Brian Hofmann, McKenna King
 8 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Hocking County EMS posted drone video of the tornado damage area on social media. Watch the video in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Ohio during storms that moved through the state Wednesday.

That includes a tornado that ripped through Hocking County near South Bloomingville and was confirmed by the weather service Friday morning. A survey team is expected to visit the area to determine its rating on the EF scale, which grades tornadoes from 0 (light damage) to 5 (incredible damage).

The weather service has identified these as the other tornadoes in the state:

  • EF-1 in southeastern Darke County
  • EF-2 near Tipp City
  • EF-1 north of Springfield
  • EF-0 north of Urbana
  • EF-0 near Sardinia

The tornado near Tipp City, in Miami County, was on the ground for about 14 miles. It touched down initially in open farmland, loosely in contact the ground and causing minor tree damage. It gained in strength as it approached Tipp City and ripped the roof off a Meijer distribution center.

WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
Your Radio Place

Work to begin on rockslide issues in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio – A rockfall mitigation project will start Monday (June 20) in Washington County. It is among dozens of ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Last year, Governor Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boil water alert issued for West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — People living in West Jefferson should boil their water before consuming it, an alert from the village warns.   The village says an intermittent pressure loss on Thursday triggered the alert, and if anyone experiences air coming through their tap or a loss of pressure, they should not drink the […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups that pressed for an investigation into what happened with the outage.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike – Bainbridge Fire Department Reports on Severe Weather Damage

Pike – Bainbridge Fire department released a report on the tornado that touched down in the Cynthiana area of Pike County that National weather confirmed today. The Bainbridge Fire Department received reports of a possible tornado touchdown with damage in the Cynthiana area of Pike County on 6/13/22. While en route to the scene fire command verified a probable tornado was on the ground and requested activation of the tornado sirens & mass notification system despite no current tornado warning.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio: Conserve power, help prevent future outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With some people in central Ohio having just had power restored to their homes, AEP is asking residents to conserve electricity to help prevent further interruptions. A statement from AEP Ohio on Thursday afternoon read: “We are continuing to monitor the performance of our electrical system as temperatures rise. We ask […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Athens News

Southeast Ohio Foodbank Mobile Market for Athens County residents

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action is hosting a mobile food distribution. Fresh produce and other food items will be given to families who are residents of Athens County and under 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County zip code.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County moving forward with Sinkhole Repairs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Commissioners approved Thursday two resolutions to address a sinkhole adjacent to AirPark Drive. AirPark Drive provides access to the Airport Distribution Park, off Airport Road. The resolution stated the work needed to be completed as an emergency with Luburgh, Inc. completing a portion...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pride Weekend a boon for Columbus businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Colorful crowds packed Columbus businesses Saturday to celebrate Pride Weekend, and business owners said the weekend fall in the top five busiest periods of the year. Business owners said having Pride back in person and in full swing after two years feels like a rebirth, and a profitable weekend is exactly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wchstv.com

Possible funnel cloud spotted in Pike County, Ohio

PIKETON, Ohio (WCHS) — Severe storms left a path of destruction across southern Ohio on Monday. One person told Eyewitness News they saw a funnel cloud. "I watched it all come across the west of my farm," Brandon Woolridge, of Pike County, Ohio, said. Woolridge said he was sitting...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will AEP reimburse customers for spoiled food?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While most people have their power back after this week’s outage, the effects of it are still being felt. Sabrina Perry just stocked her refrigerator for herself and three growing children a couple days before the power went out. She said between what she got and what she already had cost […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100K without power as storms move through overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Severe storms brought damage, power outages, and severe weather warnings to central Ohio for the second time in less than a week. According to AEP, about 100,000 customers throughout its service area are without power as of 12 p.m., Tuesday. In central Ohio, the company...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

