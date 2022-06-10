'It is concerning': 16-year-old gunned down in Oakland by high-powered rifle
A 16-year-old was shot and killed and another individual injured by a "high powered rifle" in east Oakland Thursday evening, officials...www.sfgate.com
A 16-year-old was shot and killed and another individual injured by a "high powered rifle" in east Oakland Thursday evening, officials...www.sfgate.com
"violence like this has no business in our community" ...it is Oakland, get real. Violence like 4andom,meaningless shootings are the primary business of Oakland. When you defunded the police, you encourage this kid's meaningless death.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 7