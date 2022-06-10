FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Afrobites also has a truck that will travel for catering events.

Watch the video above for more information or visit Afrobites’ Facebook page.

