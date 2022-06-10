ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

 8 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Afrobites also has a truck that will travel for catering events.

Watch the video above for more information or visit Afrobites’ Facebook page.

Juneteenth Arkansas brings festival to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. It will kick off with a parade at 2 p.m., followed by a festival and fireworks show. The event is family-friendly. Watch the video above for more information.
FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

